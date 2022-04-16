Bharti Singh gifts Neetu Kapoor a pressure cooker for ‘bahurani’ Alia Bhatt, says 'kitchen mein kaam aayega'. Watch

In the grand finale episode of Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan, Neetu Kapoor will be seen dancing to Dholida, from her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In another video, show host Bharti Singh is seen gifting Neetu a pressure cooker, and tells the actor that Alia will need it in the kitchen. Also Read: Neetu Kapoor tells Rishi Kapoor ‘your wish is fulfilled’ after Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Ranlia recreate sweet moment

In the promo video shared by Colors TV, Neetu and filmmaker Karan Johar, were seen dancing to Dholida. In the video, Neetu can be seen recreating Alia's steps from the song. Karan, actors Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty are the judge on the talent show.

One fan pointed out how Karan's earlier Instagram post said that Alia is like his daughter. The person wrote, “Ladkewale vs Ladkiwale.” Another one said, “Congratulations ma'am, but we miss Rishi Kapoor sir.” While one called Neetu the “coolest Saas,” another one said “She's full of energy.”

In another video shared by the channel, show host Bharti congratulated the couple and said that he wasn't able to attend the wedding because she recently gave birth to a baby boy. Neetu replies, “We missed you.” Bharti later says that she wanted to give Neetu a gift for her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. On unwrapping the gift, a surprised Neetu says, “pressure cooker?” “Mein yeh apni bahurani (Alia Bhatt) ko de dungi. Usko bohot kaam aayega uske kitchen mein (I will give this to my daughter-in-law. It will be very useful for her in her kitchen).”

Bharti says, “We saw the photos from the wedding, Ranbir looks really thin. We want Alia bahu to cook for him in this.” Neetu replies, “You guys are so thoughtful.”

Alia had shared pictures from the wedding along with a note on Thursday. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." Also Read: As Ranbir Kapoor ties the knot with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wish them ‘all the love and happiness’

Ranbir and Alia's wedding was an intimate affair as the couple got married in their balcony after a five-year-long relationship. They later posed together for the paparazzi, after which Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms to take her inside.

