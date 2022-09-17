Akshay Kumar calls Kapil Sharma the 'biggest serial killer' as he appears on his show. Here's why

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with its third season. Actor Akshay Kumar appeared on the first episode of show, along with the cast of Cuttputlli, his latest film that released on September 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. The show’s host Kapil Sharma took to his YouTube channel on Friday to share a video of his ‘unfiltered’ and ‘explicit interview’ with Akshay and the team of Cuttputlli – actors Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta, as well as film producer Jackky Bhagnani. They were seen discussing ‘who is a serial killer?’ in the hilarious video with Akshay calling Kapil ‘the real serial killer’. In Cuttputlli, Akshay plays a detective on the hunt of a serial killer. Also read: Akshay Kumar gets angry at Kapil Sharma over question on Cuttputli's rumoured title change

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kapil Sharma’s shoot with Akshay and others. The comedian is seen sitting in his car and reaching the set ‘on time’ for his first episode this season. Soon, Kapil is on stage and hosting the show. In a segment, Kapil asked Akshay and Rakul, “Who is a serial killer?” Akshay then poked fun at Kapil and said that Kapil is the real serial killer, and asked him how many shows were cancelled because of him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay told Kapil, “Sabse bada serial killer toh yahi hai. Tune kitne shows bandh karwaye? Kai serials bandh karwaye na tune (You are the biggest serial killer. How many shows have ended because of you. How many serials have you killed)?” When the host of The Kapil Sharma Show tried to explain that he was not behind shows getting cancelled, and replied by saying, “Break lete hain. Humari bhi family hai (We take breaks, we also have families),” Akshay joked, “Tu break kyu leta hai? Jab show kar raha hota hai toh family kaha chali jaati hai (Why do you take breaks, and what happens to your family when you are working)?” Kapil responded by saying, “Aap fasane aaye ho mujhe baaton mein (Have you come here to start trouble for me)?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his all movies this year – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan – failed to perform well at the box office, Akshay’s latest film Cuttputlli had an OTT release. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Akshay’s upcoming films include Ram Setu, and OMG 2, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON