Akshay Kumar gets angry at Kapil Sharma over question on Cuttputli's rumoured title change: Afwah pe yeh phook deta hai

Comedian Kapil Sharma joked that his The Kapil Sharma Show runs on rumours as actor Akshay Kumar asked angrily him why he chose to believe them. Akshay Kumar also clarified that his recent release Cuttputli was never titled Mission Cinderella. Taking to his YouTube channel, Kapil Sharma posted a video titled, An Explicit Real Time Interview With Cuttputli Team-Uncensored. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar says his films are not working because of Kapil Sharma)

In the video, Kapil interacted with the Cuttputli team including Akshay, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta as well as film producer Jackky Bhagnani.

During his conversation with Akshay, Kapil told the audience in Hindi, "When the shooting of Cuttputli was going on in London, there was a rumour that the film was titled Mission Cinderella. It was later changed to Cuttputli." He then asked Akshay, "Did a priest ask to do it (change the name) or didn't it get the visa?"

Akshay responded, "Mission Cinderella kabhi tha hi nhi. Yeh kisine afwah fayladi, kisine daal diya tha Mission Cinderella. Mission Cinderella kabhi is film ka naam tha hi nahi. Woh meri Mission Mangal film chal gayi thi toh kisine bola Mission Cinderella daal do. Awai (Mission Cinderella was never the name of the film. Someone started the rumours, someone added it as Mission Cinderella. After my film Mission Mangal worked, someone said take Mission Cinderella. Just because)."

He also added, "Mission cindrella kaese hosakta hai? It's a psycho-thriller. Iska mission kya hoga (How can it be Mission Cinderella? It's a psycho thriller. What can be its mission?)." At his response, Kapil said, "Gussa kyu horahe ho? Maine toh aese hi pucha (Why are you getting angry? I simply asked)."

Looking at Archana, Akshay said to her, "Iske baad afwah pe yeh phook deta hai, gussa iske upar hai (He believes rumours, so my anger is towards him)." Kapil laughed and said, "Humara dhanda hi afwaho pe chal raha hai, hum kya kare (Our show is running on rumours, what can we do)?" Earlier, several reports had said that Cuttputli was previously titled Mission Cinderella.

Cuttputlli released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

