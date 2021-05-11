Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ali Asgar entertains doctors at a hospital, is glad to be of service
tv

Ali Asgar entertains doctors at a hospital, is glad to be of service

The comedian entertained health workers as they don’t have any stress relief, says he doesn’t believe in talking about how he’s been helping others financially and otherwise
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Ali Asgar feels right now we have to control ourselves and not step out (Hindustan Times)

Like many of his peers, Ali Asgar has been doing his bit and helping out in the pandemic. But the comedian says he doesn’t like talking the monetary aspect of it. “I have been doing what I can since last year and I have been taught not to mention when you help someone. Iss haath se do toh doosre haath ko bhi pata na chale!” he explains.

When he got the opportunity to entertain health workers at a hospital, he was only too glad to be a part of it. “At Sion hospital (in Mumbai), I was approached to host young interns, doctors, nurses and other health workers. I was happy to perform in their auditorium at a program for the new entrants. Other doctors sang songs, the dean gave a motivational speech about changing times and pressure on medical fraternity. I felt like it was my contribution during this pandemic. I did something for my country as everything else is for one’s self. Doctors don’t have any stress reliving outlet as they are working non-stop helping people, away from their families and not to mention feeling overwhelmed due to the situation,” he shares.

He’s been praying during the month of Ramzan and is looking forward to Eid. Talking about it, he says, “This is second Eid in a row under lockdown. It seems like life has come to standstill. At least, last year, there was hope and we didn’t know about the second or third wave. But now it’s getting scary and there seems no light at the end of this tunnel! Coronavirus is here to stay and unfortunately, our near and dear ones are dying but we can’t seem to do much. It is so sad and scary. Ab toh yeh halat hai ke aaj hum bach gaye, aaj ka din nikal gaya. Every day there are new things we learn new medical lingo and stuff about the virus.”

Though he tries to pep up the mood of his family at home but with his kids studying for tenth and eleventh standard, they are busy with school and friends. “I have three kids as my mum is like a child now. I have to take care of her as she hides sweets and cold drinks and is a diabetic. She wants to step out so I try to keep her happy,” he says.

The comedian had shot for a web show in Indore and was supposed to shoot two other projects last month. He feels right now we have to control ourselves and not step out. “Kaam toh karna hai par bachenge toh kaam kar payenge. We have to be strict and work within the guidelines or this cycle of lockdown and spike in cases will never break. There are people who are stepping out for work but it’s out of majboori. You can’t point fingers as everyone has their own problems,” he concludes.

Like many of his peers, Ali Asgar has been doing his bit and helping out in the pandemic. But the comedian says he doesn’t like talking the monetary aspect of it. “I have been doing what I can since last year and I have been taught not to mention when you help someone. Iss haath se do toh doosre haath ko bhi pata na chale!” he explains.

When he got the opportunity to entertain health workers at a hospital, he was only too glad to be a part of it. “At Sion hospital (in Mumbai), I was approached to host young interns, doctors, nurses and other health workers. I was happy to perform in their auditorium at a program for the new entrants. Other doctors sang songs, the dean gave a motivational speech about changing times and pressure on medical fraternity. I felt like it was my contribution during this pandemic. I did something for my country as everything else is for one’s self. Doctors don’t have any stress reliving outlet as they are working non-stop helping people, away from their families and not to mention feeling overwhelmed due to the situation,” he shares.

He’s been praying during the month of Ramzan and is looking forward to Eid. Talking about it, he says, “This is second Eid in a row under lockdown. It seems like life has come to standstill. At least, last year, there was hope and we didn’t know about the second or third wave. But now it’s getting scary and there seems no light at the end of this tunnel! Coronavirus is here to stay and unfortunately, our near and dear ones are dying but we can’t seem to do much. It is so sad and scary. Ab toh yeh halat hai ke aaj hum bach gaye, aaj ka din nikal gaya. Every day there are new things we learn new medical lingo and stuff about the virus.”

Though he tries to pep up the mood of his family at home but with his kids studying for tenth and eleventh standard, they are busy with school and friends. “I have three kids as my mum is like a child now. I have to take care of her as she hides sweets and cold drinks and is a diabetic. She wants to step out so I try to keep her happy,” he says.

The comedian had shot for a web show in Indore and was supposed to shoot two other projects last month. He feels right now we have to control ourselves and not step out. “Kaam toh karna hai par bachenge toh kaam kar payenge. We have to be strict and work within the guidelines or this cycle of lockdown and spike in cases will never break. There are people who are stepping out for work but it’s out of majboori. You can’t point fingers as everyone has their own problems,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP