Ali Asgar says people are unable to see him 'outside the garb of a woman': 'It has become like a baggage'

Ali Asgar has opened up about how playing female characters like Dadi and Naani on The Kapil Sharma Show impacted his chances of getting different roles. He had quit the show in 2017 but did not get roles which could allow him to show his diversity as an actor. The actor will now be showing his dancing talent on the upcoming reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Also read: Sunil Grover, part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, was told by filmmakers 'what if people laugh at your performance'

Ali has also revealed that his exit from the comedy show did not have a connection with fellow comedian Sunil Grover's exit form the show over the latter's dispute with Kapil Sharma.

On being asked if he felt being typecast as a comic actor, Ali Asgar told Bombay Times in a recent interview, “Yes, but then even legendary actors have been typecast. However, whenever they have played a serious character, people have resonated and cried with them. I should get an opportunity to showcase my versatility. My image as a comedian is so strong that it has become like a baggage and people don’t consider me for any other role. Woh mujhe auraton ke libaas ke baahar dekh hi nahi paa rahe (they are not able to see me outside the garb of a woman) and they doubt whether I will be able to play any other character. How do we change this mindset?”

He added, “Only a handful of producers have shown their belief in me by giving me an opportunity to explore other shades as an artiste. In fact, I stayed away from TV for a long time fearing that people might think I was happy doing just comedy. Not that I am unhappy, but I want variety, too. I am greedy as an artiste.”

Post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali did various shows like The Drama Company, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal. He was also seen in films like Judwaa 2 and Pagalpanti.

