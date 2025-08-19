Aly Goni demands statehood for hometown Jammu, rues about crumbling roads: ‘The condition here is bad’

Actor Aly Goni took to social media to express his dismay over his hometown Jammu's crumbling infrastructure, highlighting the poor state of the roads. He expressed frustration and disappointment, suggesting that Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory status hasn't worked in favour of the region. Aly Goni shared that the issue is persisting in Jammu for the past three years.

Aly raises his voice

Aly, on Monday, took to Instagram Stories to express his frustration. Sharing a video of the damaged roads, Aly captioned, “When you don’t have a government. Welcome to Jammu city lol. Gaadi ke chalaan karwalo. Badi badi baatien karwalo… Aur yeh milta hai return mein (They fine us, make big claims, and this is what we get in return).”

The actor shared that the issue had persisted for the past three years. Talking about the UT status in another Story, Aly said, “Yeh halat hai mere shehar ki. Log bolte hai government kyu chahiye? UT sahi hai. Dekho, mereko kisise bhi problem nahi hai; matlab, agar mere shehar me kuch accha ho raha hai, to mujhe kisise bhi problem nahi hai. I mean, kisiko bhi problem nahi hai kisise. Mere ghar ke bahar aap jaha se bhi jaoge apko road kharab dikhega. (This is the condition of my city. People say, ‘Why do we need a government? It is a Union Territory.’ Look, I don’t have any problem with anyone, meaning if something good is happening in my town, then I don’t have any problem with anything. I mean, no one has any problem with anyone. But wherever you go outside my house, you will see the road in bad condition)."

Aly added, “The road in front of my house is not getting fixed. It has been like that for the past 3-4 years. When I asked someone nearby why they are not getting it fixed, they said, ‘Whom should we approach?’ They say that 7-8 years ago, when this road was damaged, we went to the local MLA, Raman Bhalla, and he got the road fixed. But now, who should we approach? The one we go to does not do our work."

Aly calls for statehood

Aly feels there is a need to have a proper government structure, stressing that Union Territory status is not right. “I don’t think that it is right. If there is a government, you can run after them, and you can talk to them. The condition of Jammu is bad, guys,” he said in Hindi.

Concluding his post, Aly shared, “To just let you guys know, jo Government abhi hai (the present government), they don’t have power to do anything… That’s why statehood is important."

Aly also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to raise his concern. He posted, “Respected Dc Jammu @Minhas1Rakesh sir, residents of Peer Bagh–Sunjwah–Bathindi are struggling due to broken roads & neglected civic facilities. Daily life is badly affected. We humbly request your urgent intervention for immediate repair & development.”

Aly is known for starring in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and featuring in Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9.