Entertainment / Tv / Aly Goni pokes fun at celebs posting vaccination pics, mimics wincing in pain: 'Photo nahi daala lekin liya hai'
tv

Aly Goni pokes fun at celebs posting vaccination pics, mimics wincing in pain: ‘Photo nahi daala lekin liya hai’

Aly Goni poked fun at celebrities who were posting their vaccination photos and videos online. He took a dig at them by making an exaggerated expression of pain.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Aly Goni took a dig at celebrities posting their vaccination videos online.

Aly Goni was spotted by the paparazzi during an outing in Mumbai on Thursday. He talked about the upcoming wedding of his friend, Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya, to Disha Parmar. He also took a dig at celebrities posting videos of themselves getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Aly Goni was asked if he has taken the Covid-19 vaccine, to which he said that he has already received the first dose. He laughed as he added, “Aisa photo nahi daala lekin liya hai (I didn’t post a photo of it but I got the vaccine).” He then proceeded to grab his arm and pretended to wince in pain, seemingly mimicking celebrities who share videos of themselves getting the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Aly was also asked about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s upcoming wedding, and he said that the preparations were in full swing. “Rahul bohot khush hai aur main un dono ke liye usse bhi zyada khush hoon (Rahul is very happy and I am even happier for him and Disha),” he added.

Previously, Asha Negi took a dig at celebrities’ vaccination videos and criticised their ‘overacting’. She wrote in an Instagram post, “To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos... Yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (It is okay to create awareness but please don’t do so much overacting, it becomes very annoying)!” She also sarcastically asked if the stars took a videographer along to record the moment or if the hospital provided such services.

Also read | Farhan Akhtar recalls Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director being asked why ‘Punjabi actor’ was not cast: ‘It stayed with me’

Recently, Aly was seen as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 14 and finished as one of the finalists. He has been in the news for his relationship with his best friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

Topics
aly goni covid-19 vaccine

