Aly Goni reveals he loved Jasmin Bhasin even before entering Bigg Boss 14: 'Love was always there'

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni on Saturday spoke at length about his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin. He was replying to several questions posed by fans during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

He also replied to queries on his experience inside the Bigg Boss and his thoughts on couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

During the session, a fan asked him, "Sach batana aapko jasmin se pyaar BB se pehle hi hua tha na but aapne kabhi bataya nahi (Please tell me, you loved Jasmin before Bigg Boss happened but never told her, right)."

To this, he replied, "Pyaar toh humesha se tha. Vo hai hi itni pyaari. Bass pehle dosti mein tha fir dusra vaala hua (Love was always there. She is just so lovely. At first love was in the form of friendship and then the second one happened)."

Asking about Aly's proposal to Jasmin, another fan wrote, "Just wanna remind u of the Iceland trip where our jas wants the proposal Tho u and me want the same that jas shld propose first,coz I wanna badly see her cute proposal (if we get to see)." To this Aly replied, "Thoda COVID Vaala scene settle ho jaaye fir karte hai plan (Let the COVID pandemic settle down and then we can plan)."

A fan asked, "How was your first work experience with jasmin that BB finale dance? Anything unexpected??" Aly replied, "Chemistry was amazing I was surprised."

When a fan asked, "Jasmin in traditional or Jasmin in western choose one???", a prompt reply came, "Traditional." Posing a question on a live session with Jasmin, a fan inquired, "U remember u promised us a JasLy live when will you fulfil ur that promise?" Aly responded, "Super soon I promise."

A fan shared a post with several pictures of the couple and captioned, "How wonderful it is that two people who are strangers meet each other and become friends and after sometimes they become life partner..some words about this pic??" Aly gushed, "This whole journey has been beautiful and surprising."

"Given a chance which song will you love to dedicate to Jasmin?," asked a fan and the former Bigg Boss contestant replied, "Tere saath mein luka chupi khelunga." Another fan asked, "What's the secret of jas di new bracelet and ring wearing?" to which he replied, "Ye toh jasmin bata sakti hai."

After a fan asked, "Tell us One of Your Best Moment Of BB14 Which is Unforgettable", he replied, "Jasmin’s reaction when I entered bb house for the first time"

Aly also spoke about Abhinav and Rubina, fondly called #RubiNav. Asked to say one line about them, he replied, "They look amazing together." Another fan asked, "Please tell us what do you miss about BB 14??" He replied, "Weekend Ka vaar pe jo pyaar milta tha bhai se (The love we would receive from Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar)."

Before ending the session he wrote, "Ok guys i still tried my best to answer everyone. Sorry if I missed anyone. Will do another session soon. It was lovely talking to you all. Keep showering your love. Love you all".