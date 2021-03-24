Aly Goni surprises Jasmin Bhasin with high-end sneakers, she asks ‘why are you so nice?’ See photo

Aly Goni is pulling out all the stops to pamper Jasmin Bhasin. She took to Instagram stories to reveal that her day began with a special ‘morning surprise’ from him -- high-end sneakers. She posted a picture of the present and wrote, “Morning surprise by @alygoni Why are you soooooo nice @alygoni.”

Jasmin and Aly, who have been lovingly nicknamed ‘JasLy’ by fans, realised their romantic feelings for each other during their Bigg Boss 14 stint. Prior to coming on the popular reality show, they were best friends.

In an interview with Hindustan Times before his entry on Bigg Boss 14, Aly had said that Jasmin was ‘like family’ to him. “It’s more like family. Woh ek insaan hota hai aapki life mein jo bohot close hota hai, jiski jagah koi nahi le paata hai (You have that one person in your life who is very close, whose place no one can take). Nobody. I think Jasmin is that person for me. She is one of the most important parts of my life. One of my best friends and family members,” he had said.

Earlier, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Jasmin had revealed that she and Aly came to the ‘beautiful realisation’ that they were in love during Bigg Boss 14. On the show, they often talked about a potential relationship and even the possibility of getting married. After it ended, they came together for the music video of Tony Kakkar’s single, Tera Suit.

Aly and Jasmin have been sharing mushy posts for each other on Instagram. Last month, on his birthday, she dedicated a sweet post to him. “Happy birthday my hero😘 This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life,love you with all my heart my best friend and my love,” she wrote.