Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni about being too busy for her, asks if he is the PM. See his cute reply
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s playful camaraderie has kept fans entertained for a while now. On Thursday, she teased him about being too busy for her. She shared a picture in which she was seen sticking out her tongue at him, as he ignored her and continued to talk on the phone.
“Ki Pardhaan-Mantri Aein Jina Busy Tu Rehna Ae (Are you the prime minister that you are so busy?) 😛 @alygoni #JB #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni #Jasly,” she captioned her Instagram post. His sweet response was, “Arey arey asli pradhan mantri toh aap ho hum toh chote mote mantri hai (The real prime minister is you, I am just a small-time minister in front of you).”
Aly, who has been Jasmin’s best friend for years, entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. He went inside the Bigg Boss house with the intention of being her support system.
While Jasmin and Aly were just friends initially, they realised their feelings for each other during their Bigg Boss 14 stint. There was a lot of talk of proposing to each other on the show and they even discussed the possibility of getting married.
After her eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin had told ETimes, “I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay (we were just friends then). Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (I will not wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me.”
Earlier this week, Jasmin and Aly starred together in the music video of Tony Kakkar’s single, Tera Suit. It was their first project together after Bigg Boss 14.
