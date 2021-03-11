Navya Naveli Nanda joins fight against teenage pregnancy, to raise awareness about adolescent sexual health

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has joined the battle against teenage pregnancy. She took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her involvement in an initiative to create awareness about adolescent reproductive health and combat the problem of teenage pregnancies.

“Excited to share that I’m teaming up with @ab.meri.baari and @weareyuvaa on their initiative to raise awareness about adolescent sexual health & rights and ending teenage pregnancy. This is an issue that is severely undercovered amongst teens but is a grassroot problem that inhibits many young women in India today,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“It's time we listen, speak, and implement actionable solutions to give young India a better future. #AbMeriBaari #10to19 #EndingTeenagePregnancy #SRHR #SRHRisEssential #AMBAdvocate,” she added.

The accompanying profile introduced Navya as the co-founder of Aara Health and founder of Project Naveli. “Her work steers towards spreading awareness on stigmatised feminine health topics and bridging the gender gap in India by providing women with access to opportunities and resources for economic & social empowerment,” it read.





Earlier, in an Instagram live session with the other co-founders of her online healthcare platform, Navya talked about being undermined as a woman in a male-dominated industry. She said that it is common for women to be mansplained to and spoken to ‘in a very condescending manner’.

“It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don't necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner,” she said.

