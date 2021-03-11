IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda joins fight against teenage pregnancy, to raise awareness about adolescent sexual health
Navya Naveli Nanda is the co-founder of an online healthcare platform for women.
Navya Naveli Nanda is the co-founder of an online healthcare platform for women.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda joins fight against teenage pregnancy, to raise awareness about adolescent sexual health

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will be a part of an initiative to raise awareness about adolescent sexual health and combat the problem of teenage pregnancy.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:51 PM IST

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has joined the battle against teenage pregnancy. She took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her involvement in an initiative to create awareness about adolescent reproductive health and combat the problem of teenage pregnancies.

“Excited to share that I’m teaming up with @ab.meri.baari and @weareyuvaa on their initiative to raise awareness about adolescent sexual health & rights and ending teenage pregnancy. This is an issue that is severely undercovered amongst teens but is a grassroot problem that inhibits many young women in India today,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“It's time we listen, speak, and implement actionable solutions to give young India a better future. #AbMeriBaari #10to19 #EndingTeenagePregnancy #SRHR #SRHRisEssential #AMBAdvocate,” she added.

The accompanying profile introduced Navya as the co-founder of Aara Health and founder of Project Naveli. “Her work steers towards spreading awareness on stigmatised feminine health topics and bridging the gender gap in India by providing women with access to opportunities and resources for economic & social empowerment,” it read.


Earlier, in an Instagram live session with the other co-founders of her online healthcare platform, Navya talked about being undermined as a woman in a male-dominated industry. She said that it is common for women to be mansplained to and spoken to ‘in a very condescending manner’.

Also see | Kareena Kapoor and Taimur join Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira's birthday celebrations. See photos

“It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don't necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
navya naveli nanda amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been linked together for a while now.
Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been linked together for a while now.
bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to son Meezaan, Navya Naveli Nanda’s relationship rumours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Jaaved Jaaferi refuted rumours of Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda being in a relationship and said that they are just 'good friends' who have known each other from their school days.
READ FULL STORY
Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezan Jaffrey are rumoured to be dating,
Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezan Jaffrey are rumoured to be dating,
bollywood

Navya Naveli shares new pics, makes us wonder if Meezan Jaaferi clicked them

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram on Saturday to share some new pictures from an outing. However, it was her exchange with Meezan Jaaferi in the comment section that begged attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon talks about his recent Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Actor Aftab Shivdasani says if filmmakers now make the same boring stuff then people will not pay money and watch it in cinemas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:31 PM IST
American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
bollywood

Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
bollywood

Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
bollywood

Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
bollywood

Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Mira Rajput was seen in on her day out in Mumbai. She waved to the paparazzi, who spotted her in Juhu. Even Sara Ali Khan was seen in a pretty dress, gearing up for a shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP