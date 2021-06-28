Aly Goni wants his work to make the noise and not his relationship

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were good friends for years but last year, after their stint in Bigg Boss 14, their equation changed. The actors began dating and have been in the news for their relationship. They keep their fans updated on social media, the paparazzi clicks them regularly on their outings and they are always asked about each other.

While Goni admits the attention on his personal life is okay, he rues that it takes away from his work-life. “I feel work becomes of minimal concern after a celebrity makes their relationship public. As an actor, as a public figure, I want my work to make the noise and not my relationship. People focus only on the personal life and one way or the other, questions related to your partner are asked,” says the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

Goni and Bhasin were in Jammu with the former’s family and spent a lot of time together at home, even battled Covid with the family. He was thankful that at least everyone was together and could help and support each other. “God forbid if I was in Mumbai alone, I think my situation would have worsened, at least at home with my family around I was able to see them and fight this Covid together. It’s very important to be with people whom you love during this time, because you after getting tested for positive, you need to be and think positive,” he explains, adding, “I think Covid and the pandemic made us realise not to forget our own self while trying to please others. So be it meditating or working out or reading, you must do things that you love so that you are happy. And it’s very important to have a positive mindset during this time.”

After the unlock in the country, people have been stepping out as everybody is fatigued by the lockdown, which Goni agrees with. “The unlock was required but, at the same time, I feel we should not take it for granted. We need to follow all the safety protocols and take as much precautions as we can. We don’t want the cases to rise again and the government to impose yet another lockdown. So please wear your mask, use sanitizer and maintain social-distancing. The pandemic has taught us lot of lessons. We know the difference of what is urgent and what is important. We value life career and relationship all together. We have become compassionate too,” he concludes.