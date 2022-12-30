Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal crack a joke as they dance with wives at Dubai club: Sharks preparing for Nach Baliye after...

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAT and one of the sharks on Shark Tank India is currently vacationing in Dubai with family, along with fellow shark and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal's family. Aman has now shared a video of them dancing at a party. But what is more interesting is the caption shared with it on Instagram. The same post was shared on Anupam's Instagram page as well. Also read: KBC: Here's how Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal pitched for themselves to grab the hotseat

Sharing the video, Aman Gupta wrote, “Sharks preparing for Nach Balliye after investing all their money," along with man and woman dancing emojis. The video shows Aman dancing with wife Priya Dagar and Anupam dancing with wife Aanchal Kumar. Both the couple are doing salsa in a club.

However fans of the two sharks had funny reactions to their dance. Anupam's wife Aanchal commented on the video, “Fabulous night, fun times #dubaibling.”

A fan wrote in the comments section, “Looking for other income sources after investing.” Another wrote, “All are performing like Nach Baliye finals.” One more said, “ye apna kudh ka nach baliye banayege (they will make their own Nach Baliye).” A comment also read, “Sharks be like paisa to laga diya ab kamana bhi to pdega (Sharks be life - we have invested all the money, now we have to earn some as well).” Another read, “Shark Tank me Apna sab kuch lgane k bad , Naye career ki shuruat krte hue sharks (sharks beginning their new careers after investing all their money on Shark Tank).”

Shark Tank is all set to return to the small screen with its second season in January. Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta will be accompanied with old sharks Vineeta Singh, Peyush Goyal and new shark Amit Jain, co-founder of online portal, Car Dekho.

The sharks recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati where they all wanted to grab the hotseat. Aman Gupta pitched for himself by calling himself a Delhiite who are fond of all kind of seats - be it hotseat or Parliament seat. Anupam allowed him to go ahead but asked him to make sure to vacate it for a Mumbaikar like him.

