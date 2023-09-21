‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ release date, time, and more: What to expect from season 12

Ryan Murphy’s hit series American Horror Story never stays the same, and Season 12, titled ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, is going to be a big surprise. The American Horror Story universe has expanded over the last decade, and the new spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’ is the latest addition.

Mother of scare: Kim Kardashian. American Horror Story: Delicate(YouTube/ FX Networks)

Season 12 is similar to the previous seasons in that it has terrifying tales and maintains a high-quality standard. This season marks a departure from the norm as it draws inspiration from the forthcoming novel 'Delicate Condition' by Danielle Valentine, signaling an exciting new direction for the AHS franchise.

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ will bring back the cult-style horror that the series is famous for. The story follows a pregnant woman who begins to suspect that there is a conspiracy against her unborn child.

The casting of Kim Kardashian, who is new to the series, opposite AHS veterans Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto, sparked a lot of controversy. But what we have seen so far in Season 12 shows that Ryan Murphy’s vision for the show is still as strong as ever.

American Horror Story: Delicate release date and time

Get ready for the highly anticipated premiere – the first installment of 'American Horror Story: Delicate' is scheduled to debut on September 20, 2023, at 10/9c.

Where can you catch American Horror Story season 12?

Don’t miss the horrific premiere of ‘American Horror Story: Delicate.’ Part one is scheduled to air on September 20, 2023, on FX and Hulu.

Episodes:

The 12th season of AHS has been split into two parts, with the release date for the second part still pending. In the United States, new episodes will premiere on FX at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will also be accessible on Hulu.

Below are the release dates for the first part of season 12.

S12.E1 ∙ Multiply Thy Pain – 20 September 2023

S12.E2 ∙ Rockabye – 27 September 2023

S12.E3 ∙ When The Bough Breaks – 4 October 2023

S12.E4 ∙ Vanishing Twin – 11 October 2023

S12.E5 – 18 October 2023

