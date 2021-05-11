Amid online backlash against Indian Idol 12’s Kishore Kumar episode, his son Amit says he was told to praise contestants

Singer Amit Kumar, the son of the late singer Kishore Kumar, admitted to not enjoying the recent episode of Indian Idol 12 on which he was a special guest. The judges and contestants paid tribute to Kishore on the episode, but it was widely criticised.

Talking to a leading daily, Amit said that he is ‘aware of the outrage’ against the episode and revealed that he was asked to praise everyone, no matter what. He also admitted to going on Indian Idol 12 for financial reasons.

“I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened,” he said.

On being asked why he went on Indian Idol 12, Amit said, “Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes.”

Also read | Salman Khan says drugs angle in Radhe was shot before NCB probe into Bollywood: ‘It has been a problem for a long time’

Amit also addressed the criticism directed at the judges, singer Neha Kakkar and composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya, for singing Kishore’s songs. “Haan, mujhe malum hai (Yes, I know). I didn’t enjoy the episode at all,” he said.

Kishore was one of the most popular singers in the film industry and has delivered hits such as Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Mere Sapnon Ki Rani, and Yeh Shaam Mastani. Apart from Hindi, he also sang songs in several other languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, and Bhojpuri.