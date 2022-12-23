Amitabh Bachchan in splits as Shark Tank's Aman Gupta says what his wife did when he got 'female attention' on Instagram

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was left in splits after Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta spoke about what his wife did when he gained female attention on Instagram. Aman Gupta was one of the ‘sharks’ on the hit business reality show Shark Tank India and will also feature in the second season. (Also Read | Shark Tank's sharks offer ₹100 cr as Amitabh Bachchan pitches business idea on KBC. Watch)

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sony Entertainment Television shared a new promo of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14. In the clip, Amitabh asked Aman, "Did Shark Tank bring any changes in your life?" As Aman nodded, Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), sitting next to him, smiled.

Aman then said, "Zindagi bilkul hi alag hogayi hai. Instagram ke na mere likes badhne lage. Raaton raat bhad jaate the, bohut accha lagta tha. Bohut saari female attention bhi milne lage sir, jo pehle nhi milti thi zada (My life has changed completely. My likes on Instagram started increasing. It started increasing overnight, I used to feel really good. I also started getting a lot of female attention, which I didn't get much earlier)." At this, his wife Priya Dagar smirked, sitting in the audience, while Amitabh burst out laughing.

Aman continued, "Meri daughter ne mere Instagram page dekha, mere wife k paas gayi ki, 'Mummy dekho itne saare females fans follow kar rahi hai'. Agle din ki baat hai sir, meri wife ne subah subah sir apni saari photo daalni shuru kardi, saare follower chale gaye sir (My daughter saw my Instagram page and told my wife, 'Mummy see so many female fans are following'. The very next morning my wife started uploading her picture on Instagram and all my followers disappeared)." Amitabh, Priya, and the audience were left laughing uncontrollably.

The upcoming second season of Shark Tank India will also feature returning ‘sharks’ Namita Thapar (Emcure pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) alongside newcomer Amit Jain (CarDekho). The new season will premiere on January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh recently announced that he has wrapped shooting for the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He wrote on his blog, "The last day of the show and the greetings from them that work so hard to make KBC what it is... A farewell or a bye to be back hopefully next year again... And the return gift from me... A moment of DEEWAR... and the emotions." KBC season 14 premiered on Sony Entertainment Channel in August and will conclude later this month.

