Amitabh Bachchan leaves KBC contestant red-faced after interrogating her about boyfriends. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan had a playful conversation about arranged marriage and dating with contestant Shakti Prabhakar, a teacher from Nainital, leaving her embarrassed.

In a new promo video for the episode, shared online by Sony Entertainment Television on its official Instagram account, Amitabh engaged Shakti in a conversation about marriage.

Shakti said in Hindi, “Sir, I find the arranged marriage set-up to be very awkward, to be frank. Whenever I talk to a guy, they always have very structured questions. It's less about getting into a relationship and more like a job interview. Things should happen in a flow.”

An amused Amitabh asked her what she means by ‘flow’. She said, “By flow, I mean if we spoke like friends, it would be better, rather than asking questions like, ‘Can you cook? No? Then it can't work out.' I find all this very strange.”

Amitabh asked her in a roundabout way if she's ever had a boyfriend. Shakti turned red and after taking several moments, shook her head. Amitabh turned to the audience and said in disbelief, “Do you think she is telling the truth?” Amitabh further embarrassed Shakti when he asked her out on a date, and she said that nothing could ever top it.

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all but one season of KBC since 2000. Season 3 of the show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. This year, the show has hosted celebrities every Friday. Past guests include former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh and actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty have featured as guests. The upcoming episode will see actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi in the hot seat.