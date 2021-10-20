Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after KBC 13 contestant asks him about Taapsee Pannu: 'Aap andar ki baat jaante honge’
tv

Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after KBC 13 contestant asks him about Taapsee Pannu: 'Aap andar ki baat jaante honge’

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan was left shocked and speechless after a contestant threw a volley of questions at him about Taapsee Pannu. He urged with Amitabh to reveal the secrets.
Amitabh Bachchan was left shocked on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 03:59 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was left shocked and speechless on the set of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 after a contestant bombarded him with questions on actor Taapsee Pannu. In a new promo video by Sony Entertainment Television, contestant Sahil Ahirwal from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur is seen sitting on the hot seat.

The video starts with a brief about his life. The son of a security guard, Sahil aims to become an IAS officer. During the course of their conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asks Sahil about his favourite artist to which he promptly took the name of actor Salman Khan. Amitabh then nodded his head as he repeated 'Salman Khan'.

RELATED STORIES

Sahil then added that if he had to choose a favourite 'actress' then it would be Taapsee Pannu as she is his 'crush, love and everything'. He then asked Amitabh, "Sir woh jo itna zada fit rehti hai toh aesa kya hai? Aap toh andar ki baat jaante honge (Sir how is she so fit? You must be knowing all the secrets)." A shocked Amitabh, looks away as he scratches his chin.

As the audience bursts out laughing, Sahil continues, "Sir unko khaane m kya waese pasand hai (Sir, what does she like to eat)?" Amitabh had an exasperated reaction and looked away again.

However, Sahil continues, "Ek chota sa question sir. Pink m sir aap Taapsee ma'am ko bachate hai defend karte hai. Badla m unko fasa dete hai. Sir yeh chemistry kya hai? Jab sir aapko fasana hi tha toh aapne Pink m bachaya kyun tha Taapsee ma'am ko (Sir a small question. In Pink movie you save and defend her. In Badla, you target her. Sir what is this chemistry? If you wanted to target her why save Taapsee ma'am in Pink).

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals why his father 'deliberately' chose Bachchan as surname

The video ends with Amitabh looking at Sahil, the audience and the camera as he seems surprised by the volley of questions.

Topics
amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 taapsee pannu
