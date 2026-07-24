Amitabh Bachchan returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati as Season 18 shoot begins on August 1; here's what to expect

It’s time for Kaun Banega Crorepati to make its comeback with yet another season that promises excitement for its viewers because not only will there be another season, but also Amitabh Bachchan will again be hosting the show.

Amitabh Bachchan is set to begin the shoot for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18 soon.

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[Also read: Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, brings new twist to the quiz show with ‘Sochna Padega’ theme.]

A new season with a fresh way of thinking

One of the favorite quiz shows of Indian television is gearing up for its 18th season, with the shooting to commence from August 1, 2026, at a dedicated set up at Mumbai's Film City. Along with this exciting season comes an additional theme for the show.

For this season, KBC has taken up the theme “Is Baar ... Sochna Padega.” Though it was always about knowing things for the game show KBC, season 18 of KBC wants to instil the participants with the habit of thinking before giving the final answer. It is basically all about how one thinks, analyses the situation, and then makes a decision.

Amitabh Bachchan explains the idea behind the theme

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, Sony Entertainment Television launched its new promo video with Amitabh Bachchan playing on the golf course. The video compares life with a game of golf wherein patience and good judgment sometimes hold more weight than quick action. Using the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan teaches his audience not to consider the first answer as the right one but take time to think. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Sony Entertainment Television launched its new promo video with Amitabh Bachchan playing on the golf course. The video compares life with a game of golf wherein patience and good judgment sometimes hold more weight than quick action. Using the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan teaches his audience not to consider the first answer as the right one but take time to think. {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, "Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar... sochna padega. (Translation: As children, we were taught that the one who answers first is the one who is right. But in life, many a time, the first answer isn't the right one. So this time on KBC, before giving your answer, you'll have to pause for a moment. Didn't get it? This time... you'll have to think.. Sochna Padega.)

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Through the promo, it is expected that this year's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will judge not only the contestants' knowledge but also their ability to take a good decision.

Premiere date and telecast details

Season 18 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will make its premiere on August 10, 2026. The episode will broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and can also be viewed on Sony LIV.