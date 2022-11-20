Amitabh Bachchan reveals interacting with audience after KBC shoot takes 2 hours: 'Na karo to bura maan jayenge'

Amitabh Bachchan recently talked about the number of chores he is compelled to do after wrapping up the shoot of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. A new promo shows Amitabh telling a contestant about how he poses for pictures with the entire audience, collects the stuff brought by them and signs autographs for each one of them, all of which takes up to two hours. He also said that his fans take offence if he fails to do so. Also read: KBC 14: Kartik Aaryan's doppelganger discusses his 'goal' with Amitabh Bachchan in cryptic language. Watch

Sony shared the promo on social media. In it, Amitabh says, “Jaise hi ye khel khatam hota hai, hum sabke saath photo khichwate hain. Kyunki humko taiyaar karna padta hai ki kal ye log firse aayenge ya nahi aayenge. Ye log humare customer hain, inke bagair humari dukan chalti nahi hai.(As soon as the game gets over, I pose for pictures with all of them. We have to prepare in case they don't come the next day. These people are our customers, our shop will shut down without them).”

He adds, "Ye sab log jitna bhi padarth apne saath laate hain, ye sab humko daan mein dedenge. Yaha se hum jaate hain apne kamre mein, itna gatthar bharke sabko autograph - 1-2 ghanta lagjata hai, na sign karo to bura maan jayenge, ‘pata nahi kya samajhta hai ye aadmi Amitabh Bachchan apne aap ko, ek kitab dia tha humne sign karne ko, sign hi nhi kia.' (I then go to my room with all the stuff they donate me and have to sign two-feet high stack of autographs - takes 1-2 hours. They take offence if I don't sign and think what do I think of myself)."

He adds, “Kai log dobara aate hain, agar pichle usme unhone humko kujh daan me dia ho to puchte hain, ‘sir aapko wo dia tha na, uska istemaal kia ki nahi (some people come again and ask if I used the stuff they had given me on the previous visit).”

