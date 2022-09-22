Amitabh Bachchan reveals what he gifts granddaughter Aaradhya to pacify her when she gets upset with him

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he gifts pink-coloured hair bands and hair clips to his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan whenever she gets upset. The actor was talking about his granddaughter on his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was responding to questions that a contestant asked him on the show. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan jokes on KBC: 'Humko bhi is umar mein maar padti hai')

When Amitabh informed the audience on KBC 14 that Vaishnavi is a reporter, she told him that it was her desire to interview him. She asked how he manages to spend time with granddaughter Aaradhya, since he is busy with work on so many films and shows. Amitabh said, “Yes, I am not able to spend much time with her. I leave around 7-7:30am, she leaves for school around 8am. She returns after 3-4pm and then she has homework and all to complete. Her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) helps her with those. I return home around 10-11pm. She is already asleep by then."

"Thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime. It is only Sundays when she is free, and if I get the time, I play with her for some time. When she gets angry or upset with me, I gift her chocolates. And, what is it that women wear in their hair? Bands. Pink is her favourite colour so I gift her pink hair bands and clips when she gets upset. She becomes happy then.”

The contestant also asked Amitabh to share his weirdest fan encounter and Amitabh told her, "It is weird when I say it but every fan is curious. We were once shooting in near a lake near Botanical Garden in Kolkata. We had to cross a lake and found 20-30 people standing on the other end. We were in a boat and I saw a man waving a paper and he kept screamed 'one autograph please'. I called him. He carried the paper and pen in his mouth and swam over to our side. I hugged him and I also got wet. He was very happy when I gave him my autograph. But then he jumped back into the water to swim and the paper as well as the autograph washed away.”

