Angad Hasija: Second income is a must if you want to be choosy

A qualified architect and interior designer, actor Angad Hasija asserts that having an alternate career has worked well for him while crafting his 15-year-long-actor’s journey. He feels it also gave him freedom to be selective with his choice of work.

On his visit to Lucknow, Hasija says, “Since, I’m well-established, so I don’t have to pick-up shows just for the sake of keeping busy. I have the choice to select what I really want to do, without bothering about the month-end pay-cheques. If you want to be choosy, then it’s very important to have a parallel establishment and income — whatever it may be! Else, majboori mei aapko jo bhi milega karna padega…”

Hasija took up acting to live his mother’s dream. “She wanted me to be an actor and that how I came in this field. My passion was to become an architect and do interiors, which I continue to do, but then when I got involved into acting with big shows then acting too became an integral part of me ,” says the Waris and Phulwa actor.

Starting his career with Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai at the age of 19, he has done 10 shows so far. “Both my jobs can sound very different but at the end of the day the both are part of creative world. When I am not acting then I am fully involved in crafting and building something. I enjoy both the forms and whatever I am doing at that moment I do it with full honestly. Since it’s my family business so after acting assignments whatever time I get, I give it to my business.”

He has done TV all the way. “I have done just one OTT series Ishq Aaj Kal (2019) and have completed a feature film that will be announced soon. So, having done all the three mediums I somehow find TV more interesting as it keeps you busy for a longer run and that becomes a habit! I enjoyed acting on web and in film but I will never say no to TV.”

The actor is playing a negative character for the first time. “In my current show Dharm Yoddha Garud, I have got a package of things that I have never done before — mytho, costume drama, tough dialogues and negative character Takshak. But then I am enjoying doing it and learn new things.”