Angry Bigg Boss 16 fans say Sajid Khan's ‘disgusting personality’ is coming out after he attacked Gautam Vig

Twitter is not at all in the mood to ignore everything that Sajid Khan said during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16. When captain Gautam Vig decided to forsake one week's rations for an extra week in the house, many other contestants raised quite the hue and cry about it inside the house. They feared how they would survive inside the house without any food despite there never being an instance that someone had to sleep empty stomach inside the Bigg Boss house. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16 latest poll reveals a clear audience favourite for this season, check it out)

After Gautam made the decision, he also seemed to regret it a lot. He gave many excuses for it, some rather silly ones too such as, how 'people did not die of hunger even during Covid'. But some housemates were rather mean about, specially Sajid Khan. Sajid abused Gautam and called him a coward for not reacting to the abuses. “You are doing all of this to be safe in the house, ab tu mera krodh dekhega (you'll now witness my anger)," he said.

People on Twitter have been venting the ‘krodh’ too. One tweeted, “#SajidKhan constantly abused the parents of #GautamSinghVig. Like for 1 SLap on the face of #SajidKhan. Retweet for 1 Kick on the @$$ of #SajidKhan." Another wrote, “#SajidKhan's abuses were non-stop for #GautamVij, which was too derogatory.”

“Sajid khan was giving full on Maa-Behan ki gaaliya to gautam. Kha kha ke gol gappa ho gya hai mota phir bhi sabse jyada issi ko chahiye (He's become so fat with all the eating and still he wants food more than anyone else). Disgusting person of next level. Thanks to #GautamVig for exposing this wild animal,” read another tweet. "Sajid literally said "kutta ka baccha" and abused him #GautamVig twice throw #SajidKhan out of the house he's disgusting," wrote another person.

Many even wondered about Sajid's influence on Abdu. “After watching such a preposterous, nonsensical behavior of Sajid towards Gautam, I'm just thinking about Abdu. Abdu shouldn't be in the company of this man. Abdu, please sit with Shiv and other people but not with him. He should be out,” wrote a fan of the show. Another tweet read, “Sajid : Abdu tell Audiance and ur fans to kick out #GautamVig. Abdu : ok ! My fans n Audiance please don't vote for Gautam evict him. Every time #AbduRozik acted like a Puppet of #SajidKhan ,he is the official chugli khor, he steals the food. He is using his own Brain.”

Bigg Boss 16 is hosted by Salman Khan and also features Tina Dutta, Sumbul Toqueer, Shalin Bhanot, and others.

