Bigg Boss 16 latest poll reveals a clear audience favourite for this season, check it out

Bigg Boss 16 team asked fans of the show to voice their support for their favourite contestant this season and people have responded. On Thursday, team Bigg Boss tweeted about each contestant and asked for reactions from audience if they wanted to see them crowned winner. Not surprisingly, it was Sumbul Touqeer who got the most votes.

“Kya aapke dil mein basa hai @TouqeerSumbul ka naam? Toh banaiye unhe #BBQueen by using #BBQueenSumbul (If your heart sings for Sumbul, make her Bigg Boss queen by using #BBQueenSumbul)," the tweet read. The tweet got an unprecedented 17K replies in just one hour.

People also praised Sumbul in the replies section. “She gracefully danced on the fine line between a hard mind & soft heart,” wrote one. “Sumbul is very emotional....she very cutie pie,” wrote another. “Ha humare dil me basa hai sumbul ka naam (Yes, Sumbul lives in our hearts),” wrote another. Most fans just shared her picture with the #BBQueenSumbul hashtag.

Others who got the most replies included Shiv Thakare (6K), Ankit Gupta (7K) and MC Stan (7K). Abdu Rozik got 2,000 replies. Fans wrote about Abdu, “The most pure and real person of bigg boss award goes to this cutie and i love him.” Another replied, “All hail king Abdu."

Archana got just 13 replies and Sajid Khan got just 15. Many even asked for his eviction. “Wo daasi banne k layak nhi hai king to bohot door ki baat hai (He's not worthy of being a servant, let alone a king)," wrote one. “For what is he actually taking part in any activities, NAH, he sends his representatives Abdu, Shiv & GANG and then comes to be a preacher, caretaker, interpreter. Shiv, Sajid & GANG Abdu's Remote Controllers. Sajid is doing the director job as usual,” wrote another.

For what is he actually taking part in any activities, NAH, he sends his representatives Abdu, Shiv & GANG and then comes to be a preacher, caretaker, interpreter. Shiv, Sajid & GANG Abdu's Remote Controllers. Sajid is doing the director job as usual. pic.twitter.com/Fu07ThJjr3 — UK7@A (@D7Yukta) October 27, 2022

Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan. He took a break last weekend due to his dengue diagnosis and Karan Johar filled in his shoes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON