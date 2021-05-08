Aniruddh Dave's wife Shubhi Ahuja refutes reports of his recovery: 'He hasn't got any Covid-19 test done'

Shubhi Ahuja, the wife of TV actor Aniruddh Dave, clarified that he has not recovered from Covid-19 yet. Aniruddh was shifted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in Bhopal after he tested Covid-19 positive on April 23. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus while shooting for a web series.

On May 1, Shubhi had confirmed that Aniruddh was 'critically suffering at the moment' and said that she was having the toughest time of her life. In a post on Instagram, she wrote about having to leave their two-month-old baby boy, Anishq, behind as she had to travel to Bhopal to be by her husband's side. She had also shared an old picture of Aniruddh holding the infant.

Recently, there were reports claiming that Aniruddh had tested negative for Covid-19. Speaking to SpotboyE, Shubhi said, "Aniruddh is receiving everyone's prayers so it's my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn't got any Covid test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.”

A part of her Instagram post in April had read, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh..."

Aniruddh's friend, Ajay Singh Chaudhary, had earlier told a leading daily, “He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit, because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.”

Also Read | Nikki Tamboli slams trolls shaming her for ‘enjoying’ after brother’s death: ‘I also have my life, deserve to be happy’

The actor is known for shows such as Lockdown Ki Love Story as well as Patiala Babes. Apart from television shows, Aniruddh has also featured in films such as Teree Sang and Shorgul. He will be next seen in an espionage thriller, Bell Bottom. It stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.