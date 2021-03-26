Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani plays with baby Aaravv as she sings Lakdi Ki Kaathi. Watch adorable video
Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram to share a cute video, in which she was seen playing with her baby boy, Aaravv. She sang Lakdi Ki Kaathi to him in the clip as she rocked him.
Actor Anita Hassanandani has been sharing adorable photos and videos of her baby boy, Aaravv, much to the delight of her fans. On Friday, she posted a cute clip from her playtime with the little one. In it, she was seen rocking him on her legs as she played Lakdi Ki Kaathi for him on her phone, and even sang along.

“Who loves this song? MyJaan @aaravvreddy,” Anita captioned her Instagram post. Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan replied, “Me me. Mumma would sing it to me.” Television actor Karan Patel revealed that his one-year-old daughter Mehr loves the song as well. “Same pinch from Mehr,” he commented.

Fans gushed over the ‘cute’ video, with many of them dropping heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. “Meri tarah se 5 puchiyaan aarav baby ko (Sending baby Aaravv five kisses),” one wrote. “Enjoy motherhood,” another commented.

Anita and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, welcomed Aaravv last month. They have been regularly featuring him in their social media posts and even made an Instagram account for him.

In an Instagram post, Anita revealed that ever since Aaravv’s birth, he has become the ‘centre of (her) world’. In another post, she could be seen holding him in her arms, as their dog stood at the back. “My oh so perfect life in a selfie. MyJaans TrueLove MySons,” she wrote.

Anita also talked about how her partner has been dividing baby duties with her in one of her Instagram posts. “Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you,” she wrote.

