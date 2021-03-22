IND USA
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed Aaravv in February.
Anita Hassanandani shares pic of baby Aaravv, taken moments after his birth. See here

  • On her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday, actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a picture of their newborn son Aaravv, taken moments after his birth.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:58 PM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani, on her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday, shared a photo of him with their newborn son Aaravv, minutes after the baby was born. Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv in February.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding a newborn Aaravv in her arms, as Rohit looked on. The couple appeared to be in a hospital, and the picture appeared to have been taken moments after Aaravv's birth.


She wrote in her caption, "Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday 🎈 to making memories with this little one ❣️." Earlier in the day, she'd shared a video compilation of their romantic moments. She'd written, "Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most."

Anita and Rohit regularly share pictures of the baby on social media. They have created a separate Instagram account for the baby, where they post almost daily updates.

Talking about her relationship with Rohit, Anita told Hindustan Times in a 2019 interview that like any other couple, they tend to fight as well. “It’s not that every relationship is absolutely perfect. But when two people love each other, and they want to develop a stronger relationship, they make efforts. In our case, sometimes, he does it more and sometimes it’s me. We just try to find the balance,” she said.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic scenes from their travels. Watch video

In an earlier Instagram video, Anita had spoken about starting a family during a pandemic. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she had said.

anita hassanandani rohit reddy

