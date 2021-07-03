Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy posts fake accident video, Raj Kundra trolls him: ‘Is the car ok?’

Rohit Reddy, the husband of actor Anita Hassanandani, shared a video of himself showing his ‘lethal dance moves’. The edited clip shows him walking backwards, out the open door, while grooving and seemingly being hit by a speeding car. His post got mixed reactions.

“#WARNING: Watch only if you are into Dark Humour! Learnt some LETHAL dance moves!” Rohit Reddy wrote in his Instagram post. However, not everyone liked it. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, “No bro, scary.” Television actor Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “I absolutely didn't like this one.” Actor Vindu Dara Singh said, “I love the song but please don’t scare the c… out of us daddy boy!!!!!”

However, Raj Kundra pulled Rohit’s leg. “Is the car ok?” he asked, adding a laughing emoji at the end. Rohit replied, “@rajkundra9 hahaha TOTALLED.” RJ Anmol commented, “This Car is going for Major Denting Painting.”

Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani often make videos with each other. Their son, Aaravv, also features in many of them. The little one even has an Instagram account of his own, with more than one lakh followers.

Anita and Rohit, who got married in 2013, welcomed their first child, Aaravv, in February. In March, she joked about wanting to expand the family and even predicted Rohit’s reaction. She shared a throwback picture in which she was seen with a baby bump, and wrote, “Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY*.”

Also read | When Kiran Rao called Aamir Khan after his divorce from Reena Dutta: ‘In that moment of trauma, her phone came’

Earlier, Anita lauded Rohit for being a ‘real hands-on dad’ since their son Aaravv was born. “He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you,” she wrote in an Instagram post.