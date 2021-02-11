IND USA
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit shares first glimpse of their child.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit shares first glimpse of their child.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shares first glimpse of their baby boy. See pic

  • Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this week and here's the newborn's first glimpse.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:37 PM IST

TV actor Anita Hassanandani welcomed her first child earlier this week. Her husband Rohit Reddy has now treated fans with a glimpse of the newborn.

Rohit took to Instagram Stories to share the picture. The image shows the newborn's hand holding tightly onto his father's finger. The pic does not reveal the baby's face.

Rohit shares first glimpse of his newborn.(Instagram)
Rohit shares first glimpse of his newborn.(Instagram)


Anita and Rohit welcomed the baby boy on Tuesday. Rohit announced the news on Instagram.

During her pregnancy, Anita had shared a video on Instagram, talking about being ‘absolutely ready’ to start a family. She had said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” She had then jokingly added, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”


Throughout her pregnancy, Anita shared social media posts about her journey and experience. Recently, she posted a glorious black and white picture of herself and wrote, "Enjoying “Beyoncé vibes” until “mommy vibes” kick in."

Also read: Siddhant says he was 'nervous' about working with Deepika, but relaxed over time

She had also joked about wanting another baby, in one of her posts during her last trimester. She said: "“Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again. Don’t miss watching the bloopers.”

Anita and Rohit have been married for seven years.

anita hassanandani rohit reddy

app
