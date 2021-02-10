Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew', shares video from hospital. Watch

Anita Hassanandani gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday. Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a video from her visit to the hospital, where she met the new mom and the baby.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Ekta wrote, "When u realise ur not gonna b discussing work n lovelife but babies now! Congrats @rohitreddygoa n @anitahassanandani welcome to the mummy daddy club!! Yayyyyy."





The video opens with Ekta standing with a mask on, and asking Anita to pose. Anita, who is seen lying on a hospital bed, pouts for the camera and shows a victory sign. Ekta congratulates her and announces, "Mera bhanja hua hai (my nephew is born)."

Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy, had shared the news on Tuesday. He shared a picture from Anita's pregnancy shoot and wrote in caption, "Oh boy".





Earlier, Ekta had hosted a baby shower for Anita. It was attended by several television celebrities, including Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza and Sanaya Irani.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor reveals due date of her second child with Saif Ali Khan

During her pregnancy, Anita had shared a video on Instagram, in which she talked about being ‘absolutely ready’ to start a family. She had said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” She had then jokingly added, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON