Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew', shares video from hospital. Watch
Anita Hassanandani gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday. Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a video from her visit to the hospital, where she met the new mom and the baby.
Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Ekta wrote, "When u realise ur not gonna b discussing work n lovelife but babies now! Congrats @rohitreddygoa n @anitahassanandani welcome to the mummy daddy club!! Yayyyyy."
The video opens with Ekta standing with a mask on, and asking Anita to pose. Anita, who is seen lying on a hospital bed, pouts for the camera and shows a victory sign. Ekta congratulates her and announces, "Mera bhanja hua hai (my nephew is born)."
Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy, had shared the news on Tuesday. He shared a picture from Anita's pregnancy shoot and wrote in caption, "Oh boy".
Earlier, Ekta had hosted a baby shower for Anita. It was attended by several television celebrities, including Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza and Sanaya Irani.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor reveals due date of her second child with Saif Ali Khan
During her pregnancy, Anita had shared a video on Instagram, in which she talked about being ‘absolutely ready’ to start a family. She had said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” She had then jokingly added, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew'. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary, see pics
- Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras
- Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy
- TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'
- Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Bhardwaj: We are here to entertain our fans…
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14
- Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi says Devoleena should have been evicted for their fight
- Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Rubina cry as mid-week eviction is announced
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan says 'if all goes well', he will marry Pavitra Punia this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon calls Jasmin Bhasin 'real life Naagin'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumours: 'Thank you all for your concern'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox