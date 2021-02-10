Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor reveals due date of her second child with Saif Ali Khan
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, has confirmed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.
In a statement, Randhir said that Kareena is expected to deliver on February 15. Previously, Saif had said that Kareena's due date is in 'early February'. Randhir told Bollywood Bubble, “She is due around 15th February."
The Kapoor family on Tuesday suffered a loss. Rajiv Kapoor, the son of late Raj Kapoor, and brother of Randhir and Rishi Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58. The entire family congregated at their bungalow in Chembur, for Rajiv's last rites. Randhir led the funeral procession, along with Ranbir Kapoor.
The family lost Rishi and Ritu Nanda last year, within the span of a few months. A visibly pregnant Kareena was photographed at the bungalow, along with her sister, Karisma, and their mother, Babita.
Speaking about her second pregnancy, Kareena said in an interview with Times Now Digital, “I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet.”
Saif and Kareena announced via a joint statement in August that they are expecting their second child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said. They are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child to arrive soon, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan. See pics
They recently moved into a new house, across the street from their old one, to prepare for the new baby. Kareena also plans on releasing a pregnancy manual soon.
