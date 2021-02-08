Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child to arrive soon, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan. See pics

Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at a clinic in Bandra, have been shared online. Kareena is due any day. She is expecting her second child with Saif.

Pictures of the actors, both wearing white, were posted online by the paparazzi. Kareena was in a sweatshirt with black bottoms, while Saif wore a trademark kurta.





In a recent Filmfare interview, Saif said that Kareena's due date is in early February. The couple has one son, four-year-old Taimur. They recently moved into their new house, across the street from their previous home, ahead of the baby's arrival. "9 months and going strong #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS," she captioned a recent social media post, which showed her cradling her baby bump.

Speaking about her second pregnancy, Kareena said in an interview with Times Now Digital, “I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet.”

Saif and Kareena announced via a joint statement in August that they are expecting their second child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said.

Meanwhile, Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead.





