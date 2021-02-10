IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
tv

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

  • TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:22 AM IST

TV actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Rohit took to Instagram Stories to share the news.

Sharing a picture of the couple, Rohit wrote "Oh boy". Journalist Mushtaq Sheikh too shared the news. Sharing a post delivery picture, he wrote "it's a boy for meri jaan Anita and Ro" followed by a bunch of red heart eyes emojis. Anita is seen smiling from her bed, while an inset picture shows a beaming Rohit. In all his pictures, Rohit is seen in a protective mask for his face and head.

Mushtaq Sheikh shared pictures to make the announcement.
Mushtaq Sheikh shared pictures to make the announcement.


Many of their industry friends congratulated them. Names included Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra and Neha Dhupia among many others.

Many colleagues wished them on the happy occasion.
Many colleagues wished them on the happy occasion.


Through much of her pregnancy, Anita has been sharing posts about it. Couple of days back sharing a glorious black and white picture, she had written: "Enjoying “Beyoncé vibes” until “mommy vibes” kick in."

Posting another one in her last trimester, she had joked about wanting another baby and said: "“Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again. Don’t miss watching the bloopers.”


Talking about her pregnancy, the first-time mom-to-be had said around Diwali: "“While I share this kiss, I feel the kicks. It is so amusing exciting miraculous out of the world unreal experience ... canNOT be described in words. Every mother would understand what I’m feeling."

She had liked every aspect of her pregnancy, even the baby bump and said so. In a post, back in October last year, she had written: "BabyBumpLove! Enjoying @triller_india to the fullest.”

Anita and Rohit are a popular TV couple and have been married for seven years.

