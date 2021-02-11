Siddhant Chaturvedi on Deepika Padukone: 'She is one of our senior actresses and the prettiest, I was nervous'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been shooting for his upcoming Shakun Batra film with co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. In a recent interview, the Gully Boy actor said that he was nervous about sharing the screen with the more seasoned Deepika.

Speaking to The Times of India, Siddhant said how he was nervous to star with Deepika but found her to be a simple person. "Deepika is extremely talented. She is one of our senior actresses and the prettiest, and yes, I was quite nervous to share the screen space with her. I was wondering how it would go before the shoot commenced, but it went off really well. She is extremely simple and we got along well," he said.

In the same interview, he also mentioned how the relaxed atmosphere on set and them having dinner together after shoot, helped ease matters. He also spoke about how Deepika had a rather natural approach to acting.

Shakun's film was described a domestic noir film. Speaking about it, she told Hindustan Times that one couldn't really call it a 'light' film. She said: "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir."

"I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships."

Pictures of the film's shoot in Mumbai and Alibaug have landed on the internet in the last couple of months. The film is yet to get a title. Siddhanth made a praiseworthy film debut in Gully Boy, has an interesting lineup of films - he has Bunty Aur Bubli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari. He is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

