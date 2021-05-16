Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani shares new video with son Aaravv: 'Still don’t believe we created this cutie'
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares new video with son Aaravv: 'Still don’t believe we created this cutie'

Anita Hassanandani has shared a new video with her three-month-old son, Aaravv and exclaimed that she cannot believe she was the one who created the "cutie". Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani plays with her son Aaravv.

Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a new video with her son, Aaravv, and said that she cannot believe she "created this cutie". Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child in February this year.

Anita is seen playing with her son in the video. She is wearing a white dress while her son is dressed in a colourful matching T-shirt and shorts. She wrote along with the video, "Tickles and cuddles and lovvveeee! I still don’t believe we created this cutie @rohitreddygoa MYSON MYJaaN @aaravvreddy."

Anita's fans showered the post with love for her and the little one. "So cute baby," wrote one, while another commented, "Awwwwww baby."

Anita also posted a happy picture of herself with Aaravv from his Instagram handle. An Instagram user suggested that she must pay attention to cleaning the baby's tongue. "U should clean his tongue frequently it can give him peauky (pukish) feels," the person wrote. Anita replied from Aarav's handle, "I do. He just had a feed before this click."

A screenshot of Anita's comment.

Anita often shares pictures and videos of her son on her Instagram page. She has also created a separate account on Instagram for Aaravv. She tied the knot with Rohit in 2013.

Earlier this week, she posted a picture of her husband and son, both dressed in matching blue coloured T-shirts. She captioned it, "My lifelines."

Also read: Gauahar Khan says she has been on ‘roller coaster ride of emotions’ lately

Anita is known for her television serials such as Naagin, Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also starred in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage and Ragini MMS 2.

Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a new video with her son, Aaravv, and said that she cannot believe she "created this cutie". Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child in February this year.

Anita is seen playing with her son in the video. She is wearing a white dress while her son is dressed in a colourful matching T-shirt and shorts. She wrote along with the video, "Tickles and cuddles and lovvveeee! I still don’t believe we created this cutie @rohitreddygoa MYSON MYJaaN @aaravvreddy."

Anita's fans showered the post with love for her and the little one. "So cute baby," wrote one, while another commented, "Awwwwww baby."

Anita also posted a happy picture of herself with Aaravv from his Instagram handle. An Instagram user suggested that she must pay attention to cleaning the baby's tongue. "U should clean his tongue frequently it can give him peauky (pukish) feels," the person wrote. Anita replied from Aarav's handle, "I do. He just had a feed before this click."

A screenshot of Anita's comment.

Anita often shares pictures and videos of her son on her Instagram page. She has also created a separate account on Instagram for Aaravv. She tied the knot with Rohit in 2013.

Earlier this week, she posted a picture of her husband and son, both dressed in matching blue coloured T-shirts. She captioned it, "My lifelines."

Also read: Gauahar Khan says she has been on ‘roller coaster ride of emotions’ lately

Anita is known for her television serials such as Naagin, Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also starred in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage and Ragini MMS 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassanandani

Related Stories

bollywood

Natasa Stankovic is all heart as Hardik Pandya walks alongside son Agastya taking baby steps. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:43 PM IST
bollywood

Dia Mirza says doctor told her pregnant women can’t take vaccines available in India ‘until required clinical trials’

UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP