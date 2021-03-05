Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos
tv

Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos

Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)

TV actor Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed her first son recently, has shared cute videos with the newborn. She can be seen talking in baby language to the young one.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram Stories, the kid is seen playing as Anita showers kisses and love on him. In another one, someone asks Anita, "Khana to leke nahi aaye? (You did not get the food?)" and the TV actor replies, "Laiye na Oats de dijiye (Give me some oats)!"

Announcing the arrival of her son, Anita had posted a picture of herself with husband Rohit Reddy and the newborn last month. She had written, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'

How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child

Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement

Kishwer Merchant: Being a mother at 40 is cool. Age is just a number.

Anita and Rohit have created an Instagram page for their son and often update it with his pictures and videos. They have named him Aaravv.

Comedian Bharti Singh had revealed Aaravv's name when she shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit. It had a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.

Anita had earlier opened up about starting a family, in an earlier Instagram video. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she had said.

Also read: Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'

Happy with her husband's support during her pregnancy, Anita had said jokingly that she was ready to have another baby, just to have Rohit continue to do all the housework. “Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tv actor newborn babies

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a football-themed cake: 'I love my little brother'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:29 AM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla on Rakhi Sawant pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina Dilaik and me close'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP