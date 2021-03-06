Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch

Actor Anita Hassanandani is singing Gayatri Mantra to her newborn son Aaravv in a new video on Instagram. Anita and her husband Rohit welcomed their son in February.

In the video, Anita is seen cradling Aaravv in her arms with a towel over her shoulder. She softly sings the song while the baby looks at the camera.

Aarav was born on February 9 and his parents cannot stop posting cute pictures and videos of him. They have also made a special page for him on Instagram, where they share daily updates about him.

In the last post, baby Aaravv is seen flashing the biggest smile for the camera. "I know I look like my dad @rohitreddygoa But I love you more mommmm @anitahassanandani," the caption read. Rohit reacted to the post, saying, "Caption posted by @anitahassanandani (obviously)." On Thursday, Anita had shared another video in which she was seen showering the baby with kisses.

Announcing the arrival of her son, Anita had posted a picture of herself with husband Rohit Reddy and the newborn last month. She had written, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."

Bharti Singh had revealed the baby's name when she shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit. It had a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.

Anita had talked about starting a family, in an earlier Instagram video. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she had said.

