tv

Anjum Fakih of Kundali Bhagya shares new pic in snug dress, blames weight gain on quarantine

Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih has shared new pictures from the sets of her show. The actor appears to have gained some weight and has put the blame on quarantining at home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih has shared new pictures on Instagram.

Looks like quarantine weight gain is indeed a universal problem. Even celebrities have put on a couple of extra kilos sitting on their couches, feasting on delicious home-cooked food. On Wednesday, actor Anjum Fakih shared a few pictures of her new look too.

Anjum shared a bunch of pictures, looking stunning in a sequinned golden dress. Sharing it, she wrote, "Quarantine weight gain can't look more snackseeuurrrr than this... Loving that belly fat...Muévete a mi ritmo Siente el magnetismo (Move at my pace, Feel the magnetism)." Her fans showered her with compliments. "Cute as hell," wrote one. "So pretty," wrote another.

The pictures were clicked on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. More photos shared on Anjum's Instagram Stories showed her with actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Shraddha, too, was dressed in similarly sparkly outfit.

Anjum plays Shrishti Arora on the show. In 2019, she had spoken about the struggle she had to go through during her initial days as an actor. She said that her family asked her to leave home if she wanted to pursue the dream of becoming an actor.

“In 2009, when I told them about my decision to quit studies and pursue modelling, they were very upset. It was almost like there was an earthquake in my house, and they said that I would have to leave home if I wanted to enter showbiz. I put away my burqa, packed my bags and left home,” she said in an interview to The Times of India.

Also read: Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is a woman possessed in Netflix thriller, film out on Feb 26

“Slowly, my parents began to understand my career, and they are happy to watch me on screen now. They are probably happy to see me in a salwar kameez on TV now (laughs!). It’s all so good now, that my mother even stays with me," she had added

