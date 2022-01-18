Ankita Lokhande cuddles with husband Vicky Jain in throwback pic: 'From friends to forever'. See post

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Tuesday shared a throwback photo with her husband, businessman Vicky Jain. Taking to Instagram, Ankita posted the picture as the couple smiled and pointed their fingers at each other for the camera.

In the picture, Ankita Lokhande was dressed in a blue T-shirt and kept her hair loose. Vicky Jain wore a printed, yellow-coloured sleeveless T-shirt. Sharing the picture, Ankita captioned it, "From friends to forever (red heart emoji) #anvikikahani."

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel in December last year. The ceremony was attended by the couple's family and friends from the industry. For the ceremony, Ankita wore a golden lehenga while Vicky matched the bride in a golden-white sherwani. The couple had been dating for over two years.

The wedding festivities of the couple began with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was also attended by Ankita's close friend, actor Kangana Ranaut. They worked together in the 2019 period movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita had spoken about her wedding, saying she had fun at the event. "It was beautiful. People were literally crying. Vicky was also crying when he saw me. And I’m happy that I did that to him (laughs). The minute I saw my dad crying, I started tearing up.”

She had also said, “Being an actor, I visualise things quickly. I’m not a confused girl. My outfits were also classy. I wanted to wear minimal jewellery as I wanted to show the glow on my face. I was even particular that I wanted a red garland so that it stands out.”

The duo celebrated their first Makar Sankranti as a married couple on the same day of their one-month anniversary. She had said, “In Marathi culture, Makar Sankranti is very important. It’s my first post marriage. So, it’s a big deal. My mum has already prepared and bought all the jewels made out of grains. There’s going to be a haldi and kumkum ceremony. The newlyweds are supposed to be in black outfits. I’m going to be all dolled up.”

Sharing a video collage on Instagram, Ankita penned a message in Marathi and a part of it read, "Happy Makar Sankranti. From Mr and Mrs Jain. @jainvick." For the occasion, she wore a black saree and silver jewellery.

