Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain in new post, fans wonder if she’s ‘married now’

Ankita Lokhande has shared a picture with boyfriend Vicky Jain and the post left fans wondering they secretly got married. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for three years.

Ankita Lokhande is seen wearing a light pink saree and paired it with a white gajra and long earrings. Vicky Jain is also seen in a traditional attire. He wore a matching light pink kurta with a white pajama. They are seen hugging each other in the photo. Ankita's post.

Ankita shared the picture and wrote, “Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory.” The post was showered with heart emojis from Kishwer Merchant, Mahhi Vij and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Fans were also happy to see a happy Ankita. One of them wrote, “Your happiness is what matters the most. God bless you ViAnk.” Another one commented, “Married na now.” However, some fans also missed Ankita Lokahnde’s ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One wrote, “True story to app ka or Sushant ka h (True love story was between you and Sushant).”

Recently, Ankita Lokhande was asked about her plans following Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She laughed, saying she had nothing to do after the show. Her co-star Shaheer Sheikh told Bollywood Hungama, “Come on, you're getting married!” Ankita shut him up and said, “I'm not doing anything, I'm starting something from February.”

Last month, Ankita Lokhande celebrated Vicky’s birthday. She also shared a video from the late night celebrations on Instagram. In the video, Ankita Lokhande presented Vicky Jain with his birthday gift -- a pair of Apple AirPods Max.

Earlier this year, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita Lokhande had hinted that marriage was on the cards. "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan," she said.