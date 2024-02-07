Ankita Lokhande says being part of Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health: It'll take time, I'll come out of it

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who emerged as the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 17, has said that she needs to "recover" from everything she went through on the reality game show. In an interview with news agency PTI, Ankita also said she has no regrets about showing her true self on the show. The actor said that when a person is inside the Bigg Boss house, it becomes difficult to know what is happening in the world. (Also Read | Ankita Lokhande's pet dog gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput dies, she shares pic) Ankita Lokhande was a contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita talks about her Bigg Boss 17 journey, eviction

Ankita said, "I've been there (on Bigg Boss) with all my heart. Whatever emotions I felt, it all came out. I would often say I've shown my true self on the show, I'm not hiding anything. Even if I tried for a controversy to not happen, it happened. I was tired of myself, (but) it's okay. It's a part of me. I can't help it, I was what I was. No regrets. But when I learnt about my eviction, I was quite okay with that. I was not upset, I was shocked. I thought I had a fandom that was supporting me but I think somewhere it was lacking. I have enjoyed the journey."

Ankita says Bigg Boss 17 took toll on her mental health

"I feel I need to recover from that (what she faced inside the house) because it's taken a toll on my mental health. I was never a deep thinker but the situations were such that I became one. I'm trying to recover, and understand a few things of what has happened in my life. It will take time but eventually, I'll come out of it. Vicky is there, my family, my mom and everybody from Vicky's family is also there but eventually it's about how I take things and move on. I'm trying to cope with things," she added.

About Ankita

Ankita entered the show last year along with her husband, Vicky Jain. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colors on October 15, 2023. It ended on January 28, 2024. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was named the winner of the show. Ankita made headlines due to their fights and arguments.

After the show's finale, Ankita announced her upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of VD Savarkar. It stars Randeep Hooda, who has also directed it. It will hit the screens on March 22. Apart from TV shows, Ankita has also worked in several films, such as Manikarnika and Baaghi 3.

