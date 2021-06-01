Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput taught her acting on Pavitra Rishta: 'He is watching us'
tv

Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput taught her acting on Pavitra Rishta: 'He is watching us'

Ankita Lokhande hosted an Instagram live to mark 12 years of Pavitra Rishta. During the conversation, she spoke about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as she celebrates 12 years of Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande has said that the late Sushant Singh Rajput taught her acting on the sets of their hit television show, Pavitra Rishta. Ankita on Tuesday hosted an Instagram live session to celebrate 12 years of the show. In the short video, Ankita was seen dressed in a white ensemble with a Pavitra Rishta-themed cake kept in front of her.

Speaking about Sushant, Ankita said in Hindi, "Sushant is no longer with us and without him, Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete. Archana ka Maanav sirf wahi tha (He was the only Maanav to Archana) and without him, everything is incomplete. But, I am sure wherever he is, he is watching us and he's happy, where ever he is."

"Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him," she added. She also thanked producer Ekta Kapoor, and shared a few anecdotes from the show.

Watch the full video below:

Pavitra Rishta led to Ankita and Sushant becoming a household name. During the show's run, they dated for six years until 2016.

Earlier in the day, Ankita expressed heartbreak as the month of June began. Although she did not reveal the reason behind her sadness, June 14 will mark the one-year anniversary of Sushant's death. She took to Instagram Stories to share an emoji, with the caption, 'June'.

Also read: Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shares clips from Pavitra Rishta

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment last year. Months after his death, Ankita had opened up about the couple's breakup. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she said, "Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things.” She added that it was difficult for her to move on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ankita lokhande sushant singh rajput pavitra rishta

Related Stories

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer calls Siddharth Pithani's arrest 'poetic justice', says he is 'definitely involved'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 07:58 AM IST
tv

Step inside Ankita Lokhande's spacious Mumbai home with a wall dedicated to mandala art, see pics and videos

PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP