Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after being trolled for comments on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I almost said something'

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been a target for trolls for her recent statements about late actor and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a cryptic post which seems to be a message to the trolls. In a recent interview, Ankita also spoke about being targeted by fans of the late actor who was found dead at his Mumbai residence in June last year.

Ankita posted pictures of herself posing in a light-coloured night suit. Ankita shared the pictures and wrote, “I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn’t.”

Ankita had claimed in a recent interview that she gave up many major Bollywood films for the sake of Sushant. "I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma’am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, ‘I will try to give you the best debut.’ And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind… I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, ‘Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don’t get it).’ Ladki kaisi hoti hai na, she always tries, ‘Nahi yaar, mere partner ka achcha ho’ (A girl always wants the best for her partner)," she said.

Responding to trolls, she had said that it does not affect her, but it does affect her parents. She added that she must not be blamed. Ankita had also opened up on her break up with Sushant and added, "Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, ‘Tumne chhoda Sushant ko’ (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things.”

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. She was also seen in Baaghi 3 which featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

