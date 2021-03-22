IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande says she gave up Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was trying to build a man’
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2016.
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita Lokhande says she gave up Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was trying to build a man’

  • Ankita Lokhande said that while she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, she gave up several big films including Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani, because she prioritised him over her career.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:40 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande, who was in a relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput till 2016, said that she ‘gave up on many things’ for him. She revealed that she was offered a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year but she prioritised her relationship over her career. She also did not take up roles in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.

In 2019, Ankita finally made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, headlined by Kangana Ranaut. She also starred in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said, “I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma’am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, ‘I will try to give you the best debut.’ And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind… I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, ‘Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don’t get it).’ Ladki kaisi hoti hai na, she always tries, ‘Nahi yaar, mere partner ka achcha ho’ (A girl always wants the best for her partner).”

Ankita said that she has ‘no problem’ with giving up the opportunity. “Till today, I have no regrets. I was trying to build a man and I did that. I was trying to be a very strong support for Sushant, and I did it. But then I realised, ‘No, yaar. Main bhi toh kuch hoon (I have my own identity too).’ After my break-up, I understood my value. It is very important to understand your worth,” she said.

The interviewer pointed out that Ankita also refused Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. “I remember Sanjay sir called me and said, ‘Kar le Bajirao varna yaad rakh, pachtayegi tu (Do Bajirao Mastani or you will regret it later).’ He was literally praising me and Sanjay sir saying that is a very big thing. Then I was like, ‘Nahi sir, mujhe shaadi karni hai (No, sir. I want to get married).’ I still remember that and he did not have anything to say,” she revealed. She added that now, she understands the importance of striking a balance between her personal life and work.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'dua karo'

Sushant and Ankita fell in love while shooting for their popular show, Pavitra Rishta, and were in a relationship for six years. She has said that their break-up in 2016 was because ‘he chose his career’.

In June last year, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case, with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the money laundering and drugs angles, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sushant singh rajput ankita lokhande

Related Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years.
bollywood

Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai.
Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai.
bollywood

After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2016.
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita says she gave up Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani for Sushant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande said that while she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, she gave up several big films including Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani, because she prioritised him over her career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
bollywood

From comparison with Meryl to feud with Diljit; Kangana's 2021 highlights

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • The year 2021 is just three months old, but Kangana Ranaut has already feuded with Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh, attacked Urmila Matondar and Twitter, and compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Here are highlights of her year, on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan on the set of Star vs Food.
Kareena Kapoor Khan on the set of Star vs Food.
bollywood

Kareena is living the ‘good life’ with her girl gang, posts photo from set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of behind-the-scenes fun with her girl gang as she shot for a celebrity cooking show for Discovery+.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Chhichhore.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Chhichhore.
bollywood

Nitesh Tiwari dedicates Chhichhore’s National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • As Chhichhore won the National Award for Best Hindi Film on Monday, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the honour to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi breathed his last on Sunday night.
Veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi breathed his last on Sunday night.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan remembers Sagar Sarhadi's contribution to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • After veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi's death, Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui paid tribute to him with social media posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna spotted with Aarav and Nitara. (Varinder Chawla)
Twinkle Khanna spotted with Aarav and Nitara. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Twinkle's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand on family outing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna and her kids, Aarav and Nitara, were spotted at the Gateway of India on Monday. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has just won her fourth National Award.
Kangana Ranaut has just won her fourth National Award.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut shared a video message on Twitter after she won the National Award for Best Actress on Monday. She was honoured for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“All these years away from the industry gave me clarity. There are a lot of changes in me and I like my new self,” shares Rimi Sen.
“All these years away from the industry gave me clarity. There are a lot of changes in me and I like my new self,” shares Rimi Sen.
bollywood

Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:01 PM IST
In a straightforward interview, the actor talks about her short Bollywood career, what worked, what didn’t and why she’s back for more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan spotted at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's residence on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan spotted at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's residence on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan drops by at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan paid Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor a visit on Monday. The actor sported a quirky top featuring a few popular Disney characters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.
Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.
bollywood

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won awards. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) won for best feature film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur, clicked by the paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur, clicked by the paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted, Hello Charlie cast attends trailer launch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The cast of Hello Charlie attended the trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday. Actor Saif Ali Khan was seen with his son Taimur in a car.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years.
bollywood

Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting for multiple projects and even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is set for her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film that is set to go on floors this July.
Shanaya Kapoor is set for her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film that is set to go on floors this July.
bollywood

Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pandays dined together on Sunday night.
The Pandays dined together on Sunday night.
bollywood

Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a picture from a family get-together on Sunday night. The photo also featured Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa, Ahaan and Alanna, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP