Ankita Lokhande shares throwback from Pavitra Rishta: 'This is how I used to sleep'. See pic

Actor Ankita Lokhande started shooting for the next season of popular TV show Pavitra Rishta on Sunday. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a number of pictures and video clips from the shoot. One of these was a throwback picture of her from the time she shot for the show in the past.

Sharing it, Ankita wrote: "This is how I used to sleep during Pavitra Rishta." She also added: "I miss u Archu." The picture showed Ankita, dressed in a bright yellow sari, in deep sleep on a couch on the sets of the show.

Pavitra Rishta 2 will star Shaeer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles.

Earlier in the day, Pavitra Rishta's maker Ekta Kapoor shared a boomerang video of Ankita Lokhande with the clapboard and wrote: "It’s never too late … to love !!!! Finally a year of planning later ….@lokhandeankita we embark on ur wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins !"

While the original series had starred Ankita with late Sushant Singh Rajput, Pavitra Rishta 2 will see Shaheer Sheikh step into Sushant's role as Manav. Ankita will reprise her role as Archana.

The official Instagram account of ALTBalaji too posted a picture of Ankita and Shaheer from the show's shoot.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. Pavitra Rishta begins filming. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji," the caption read.

Streaming platforms ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on Sunday announced the second season of Pavitra Rishta. The 2009 show, backed by Ekta, became a sensation, making Sushant and Ankita household names.

The ZEE TV show found immense popularity for its romance and the pairing of Sushant and Ankita, who played Manav and Archana respectively. It ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes.

