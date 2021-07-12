Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ankita Lokhande shares throwback from Pavitra Rishta: 'This is how I used to sleep'. See pic
tv

Ankita Lokhande shares throwback from Pavitra Rishta: 'This is how I used to sleep'. See pic

Ankita Lokhande, who began shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2, shared a throwback picture from the original show's shoot many years ago. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande, who began shooting for Pavitra Rishta, shared a throwback picture on Monday.

Actor Ankita Lokhande started shooting for the next season of popular TV show Pavitra Rishta on Sunday. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a number of pictures and video clips from the shoot. One of these was a throwback picture of her from the time she shot for the show in the past.

Sharing it, Ankita wrote: "This is how I used to sleep during Pavitra Rishta." She also added: "I miss u Archu." The picture showed Ankita, dressed in a bright yellow sari, in deep sleep on a couch on the sets of the show.

Pavitra Rishta 2 will star Shaeer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles.

Earlier in the day, Pavitra Rishta's maker Ekta Kapoor shared a boomerang video of Ankita Lokhande with the clapboard and wrote: "It’s never too late … to love !!!! Finally a year of planning later ….@lokhandeankita we embark on ur wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins !"

While the original series had starred Ankita with late Sushant Singh Rajput, Pavitra Rishta 2 will see Shaheer Sheikh step into Sushant's role as Manav. Ankita will reprise her role as Archana.

The official Instagram account of ALTBalaji too posted a picture of Ankita and Shaheer from the show's shoot.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. Pavitra Rishta begins filming. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji," the caption read.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika's 6 months birthday with picnic in park; see pics

Streaming platforms ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on Sunday announced the second season of Pavitra Rishta. The 2009 show, backed by Ekta, became a sensation, making Sushant and Ankita household names.

The ZEE TV show found immense popularity for its romance and the pairing of Sushant and Ankita, who played Manav and Archana respectively. It ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ankita lokhande pavitra rishta shaheer sheikh sushant singh rajput

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan lifts bestie with her hands, fan says 'these two are super cute'. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:26 PM IST
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent in an unseen BTS video of Super 30, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:00 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP