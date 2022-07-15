Ankita Lokhande shares videos from Pavitra Rishta's sets, informs fans ‘tootne wala hai set'. See pics

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who started her career with Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta, shared a series of videos on her Instagram account. The videos were of Pavitra Rishta set and Ankita told her fans that the set will be demolished soon. Ankita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were the leads in Pavitra Rishta in 2009. Ankita played the character of Archana and Sushant essayed the role of his husband Manav in the show. Also Read: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain cut cake as they celebrate six months of marriage

The videos were originally shared by Mrinalini Tyagi, who is Ankita close friend and played the role of Tejaswini in the show. The video was captioned, “#Chawl Yehi woh jagah hai jahan (heart emoji).” The other one was captioned, “Yeh sara set tootne wala hai (They are going to col). Last pic (broken heart emoji)."

Ankita Lokhande shares video of Pavitra Rishta set.

Ankita and Sushant Sigh Rajput fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014 on Zee TV. After dating each others for around seven years, they went their separate ways in 2016. On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

After her debut with Pavitra Rishta, Ankita essayed the role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She later appeared in Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Also Read: Ankita Lokhande on Bollywood debut: Blessed to be starting my film career with Manikarnika

In 2019, Ankita announced that she is dating businessman Vicky Jain and in December 2021 they tied the knot in Mumbai. Her wedding was also attended by her Manikarnika co-actor Kangana. Earlier this year, Vicky and Ankita participated in Star Plus' reality show Smart Jodi,.

