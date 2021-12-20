Ankita Lokhande steps into new home hand-in-hand with Vicky Jain, performs rituals for griha pravesh. Watch

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took part in a griha pravesh ceremony soon after their wedding last week. Ankita has now shared a video from the ceremony which shows her taking part in a small puja at her new house.

The video shows Ankita in a blue saree and Vicky in formals as they stand in front of their entryway. Both of them dip their hands in a plate full of turmeric paste and make palm impressions on a wall. Vicky bends down and places the plate in front of Ankita so that she can put her feet in the turmeric paste and make her foot impressions on the floor while entering the house.

Ankita walks in with the loose end of her saree covering her head, along with Vicky, and pushes a rice containing jar with her foot, as part of the ritual. The two also touch the feet of the elders and take their blessings.

She wrote along with the video on Instagram, “New beginning’s with Mr.Jain and family @jainvick #anvikikahani #grahpravesh.” The video has the song O Humdum Suniyo Re playing in the background.

The ceremony seems to have taken place on Thursday last week. The couple had made their first public appearance after their wedding on the same day. Ankita was seen in the blue saree complete with vermilion on her forehead and a mangalsutra around her neck. She and Vicky were driving towards their new home in a Porsche when they stopped to get out of the car and pose for the paparazzi.

On Thursday, Ankita had celebrated her birthday and shared several pictures and videos from the celebrations on her Instagram Stories.

The couple had tied the knot on December 14 in a grand ceremony. It was a multiple-day affair including mehendi, haldi, cocktail and sangeet.