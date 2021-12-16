Ankita Lokhande limps as she reaches Vicky Jain’s home, holds his hand for support during first appearance after wedding

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made their first appearance as a married couple on Thursday. The couple, who had been dating for over three years, tied the knot on December 14.

The paparazzi photographed the couple outside Vicky's residence. Ankita wore a blue, embellished saree with matching bangles. Her vermilion (sindoor) and mangalsutra was visible in the pictures. Vicky wore a formal shirt and a pair of pants.

The couple drove into Vicky's residential complex in their white Porsche when the paparazzi surrounded them. They stopped the car at a distance and walked towards the group of photographers to pose for them. Ankita was seen limping and walking with Vicky's support as they made their way to the paparazzi.

The photographers congratulated them, with one even saying, “Ye jodi mera favourite hai (This jodi is my favourite.)” Once they were done, Vicky helped Ankita walk towards the car and they drove off into the complex.

Ahead of the wedding, Ankita had revealed she injured her leg. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of her leg wrapped in a crepe bandage, resting on the bed with a pillow supporting her foot. She captioned the picture, "Talk to my (foot emoji)," and tagged Vicky.

Ankita and Vicky had a massive wedding celebration in Mumbai. The couple held engagement, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies before they tied the knot inside a royal mandap at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

For the wedding, Ankita ditched the traditional red ensemble for a golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. She walked down the aisle with a long veil. Vicky wore a white and golden sherwani. Ankita shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram and wrote, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr and Mrs Jain!”

The grand ceremony was followed by a reception, for which Ankita changed into a red saree while Vicky wore a black sherwani. The wedding ceremonies were attended by their respectively families and several stars from the industry. These include Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh, Srishty Rode, Asha Negi, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Kangana Ranaut was seen attending the sangeet ceremony.