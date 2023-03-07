Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain host special Holi party with Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and other celebs. See pics

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, hosted a Holi party for their friends and family. The couple hosted their first Holi bash last year and continued on with the tradition this year as well. Tusshar Kapoor and his young son Laksshya Kapoor, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra, Yuvika Chaudhary attended the AnVi Ki Raas Leela event hosted by the couple. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande opens up about resolving conflicts with husband Vicky Jain: 'There are miscommunications but...')

The actor took to Instagram and shared a post of herself and Vicky getting ready to welcome their guests. She wrote, "Another year, Another #AnViKiRasleela! Happy Holi everyone (colourful hearts emojis)." Ankita and Vicky wore matching yellow ensembles at the bash. Ankita had on a bright yellow saree which she paired with dangling earrings and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Vicky wore a yellow kurta with a white pajama set and sneakers. He also donned a pair of dark sunglasses.

Before the event began, Ankita and Vicky stepped out in front of the media and photographers and playfully smeared some colour on each other's faces. The video was later shared on a paparazzo account.

Ankita and Vicky got married on December 14, 2021, after they had been dating each other for a few years. This is their second Holi together. While Tusshar Kapoor and his young son Laksshya Kapoor posed for pics before the party, actors Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra came out for pictures after they had played a bit of Holi with some colours.

Ekta Kapoor; Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Rajiv Adatia at the party.

Shefali Jariwala with Parag Tyagi; Gurmeet Chaudhary with Debina Bonnerjee.

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya Kapoor, and Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra posed for photos at the event.

Recently, Ankita spoke with Hindustan Times about her relationship with Vicky after marriage. She said, "I think it’s very important to be patient in a relationship, any relationship for that matter. I have never been a girl who has the patience to understand people you know, I do whatever I want. But, with Vicky (Jain), he made me understand that it is important to understand your partner also. Also, understand what he/she is going through."

She also added, "It’s not always your thing, there has to be a balance. The most important tool for solving a conflict is communication. You need to hear the other person’s story, you cannot put it all on the other person. I have grown up and become matured in this relationship. I understand him more. After a point, you start understanding so much that there comes no conflicts."

