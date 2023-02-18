Ankita Lokhande opens up about resolving conflicts with husband Vicky Jain: 'There are miscommunications but...'

After conquering the TV and film industries, actor Ankita Lokhande forayed into the digital realm with her first short film, The Last Coffee. She recently asserted how her craft remains the same despite the medium. She also remained grateful towards the television industry for all she has now. (Also read: Step inside Ankita Lokhande's lavish Mumbai apartment with only white walls, decor and furniture. Watch)

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita revealed how she was roped in the film, her take on relationships, resolving conflicts in her marriage and more.

Directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah who also acted in the short film, The Last Coffee features Ankita Lokhande as Iram Qureshi. It revolves around Iram and Rehan (Shoaib) who meet for a last cup of coffee before finalising their divorce. It’s set in Patnitop, Jammu & Kashmir.

It is your first short film. How did you come on board?

The Last Coffee has been produced by my very dear friend, Sakshi Seth. She just got into production. You can’t say no to your friends. I just told her ‘okay I will work with you.’

Shoaib came on board he wrote the script which I didn’t read even once because I believed in him. I liked the name (of the film). I am very fond of love stories. I was really excited to do it right after the narration

How has your been experience on sets with Shoaib? He is the director and the lead actor.

I had heard about him a lot. He did films before. He is very humble and understanding. He is also a writer. All shayaris used in our film are by him. I was delighted to work with him. You like to work with such people. Sone pe suhaga (cherry on top) I got a chance to shoot in Patnitop. It was covered in snow and so beautiful, I can’t even tell you.

Tell me about your complex character Irum Qureshi

I have never done a character like this before in a film. That was me, I got to play myself. It didn’t feel like I was in a character. I just wanted to do it. People have always loved me, and they will love me. Nothing to worry about at all.

The film is based on conflicts that every couple has to go through. Beyond mushy pictures on Instagram, there goes a lot to hold a bond together. How do you resolve conflicts in your marriage?

I think it’s very important to be patient in a relationship, any relationship for that matter. I have never been a girl who has the patience to understand people you know, I do whatever I want. But, with Vicky (Jain), he made me understand that it is important to understand your partner also. Also, understand what he/she is going through.

It’s not always your thing, there has to be a balance. The most important tool for solving a conflict is communication. You need to hear the other person’s story, you cannot put it all on the other person. I have grown up and become matured in this relationship. I understand him more. After a point, you start understanding so much that there comes no conflicts. Khat-pat hoti rehti hai (disagreements are there) but you know when something is wrong. You don’t argue or fight. There are miscommunications, mere bhi dimag me ati hai, uske bhi dimag me ati hai (many things cross our minds). But the key is communication with trust in each other.

Now that you have acted in an artsy short film with limited screentime, what would you prefer in future? Commercial film or something with a strong social message?

I am a Bollywood girl but I am an actress also. By the grace of God, I am a combination. I can do a dark film but at the same time, I am someone who rose to fame commercially. Give me anything, I can perform, I am an actor.

From television to the big screen and now OTT, you have never differentiated between platforms. Not many do it, what do you have to say about it?

It’s up to the person and I have never done it. After Pavitra Rishta people thought I won’t do television, I was working on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Aap agar aapke root ko hi bhul jaoge toh kaise chalega (one cannot forget their roots). Even now I am ready to work on television. I have no problem with that because where have I learned it from?

If you give me 15 pages I can read and perform. How do you ask? Because of television. I don’t think some Bollywood actor can do that. It is difficult, and not for everyone. I have seen many Bollywood actors coming (to the sets) and not being able to say a line. Acting has no medium. I can never perform differently for films, TV or theatres, that’s me. I respect and love my television. Because of what I have is because of Pavitra Rishta. Also, Zee network has stood with me, from Pavitra Rishta, to Manikarnika and now last coffee with Zee5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON